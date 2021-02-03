First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FBIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.