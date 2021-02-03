ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDXC. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

