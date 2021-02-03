Truist Boosts Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $48.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price target raised by Truist from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,479.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $404,363 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 489,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

