BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at JMP Securities

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.44.

NASDAQ BL opened at $138.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.14 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

