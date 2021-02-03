Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Decreases By 15.1%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 657,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Agilysys stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Securities lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

