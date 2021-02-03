Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE:PTQ opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$231.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.