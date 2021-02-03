Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 716,196 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 666,897 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 293,030 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 38.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 813,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 226,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,347 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.