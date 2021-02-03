Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.95.

ALYA stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Equities analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 468,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.92% of Alithya Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

