AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

AHCO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.94.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

