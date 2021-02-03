Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in January

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEAF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Leaf Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

LEAF stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. Leaf Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $168.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

