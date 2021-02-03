Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) versus Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ceres Ventures and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.93%. Given Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group is more favorable than Ceres Ventures.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ceres Ventures and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group -27.45% -21.97% -10.42%

Risk & Volatility

Ceres Ventures has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceres Ventures and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $124.83 million 1.08 $19.72 million ($1.42) -4.04

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ceres Ventures.

Summary

Ceres Ventures beats Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceres Ventures

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications. The company was formerly known as PhytoMedical Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Ceres Ventures, Inc. in November 2011. Ceres Ventures, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 25 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

