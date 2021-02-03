Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.
Several research firms have issued reports on AAWW. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99.
In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,800. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.