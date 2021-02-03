Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAWW. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,800. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

