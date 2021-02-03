Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
CLLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cellectis by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
