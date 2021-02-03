Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNBR. Bank of America raised shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $2,836,592.46. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,219 shares of company stock worth $5,440,375. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $116.50.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.