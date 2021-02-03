Trian Investors 1 Limited (TI1.L) (LON:TI1) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Trian Investors 1 Limited (TI1.L) (LON:TI1) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). 30 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 309,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.55).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.66.

In other news, insider Christopher Sherwell acquired 27,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £30,274.75 ($39,554.15).

Trian Investors 1 Limited, through its subsidiary Trian Investors 1 Midco Limited, invests in various companies. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

