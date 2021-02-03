FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.23

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $3.90. FreightCar America shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 192,498 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,055 shares in the company, valued at $413,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James R. Meyer bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,358.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,500 shares of company stock worth $114,230. Insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FreightCar America by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.