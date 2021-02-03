Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.65

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.65 and traded as high as $51.74. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 155,155 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.53.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.36 million during the quarter.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
