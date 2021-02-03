Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.85

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $15.20. Caleres shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 324,022 shares.

CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $573.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. Analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In other Caleres news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Caleres by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

