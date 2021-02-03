Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.

PFPT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $134.57 on Monday. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $140.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average is $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after buying an additional 272,275 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

