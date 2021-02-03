Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.
PFPT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.
Shares of PFPT stock opened at $134.57 on Monday. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $140.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average is $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after buying an additional 272,275 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Proofpoint
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
