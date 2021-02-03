Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MDIBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mediobanca reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.