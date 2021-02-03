Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MDIBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mediobanca reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

