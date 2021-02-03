JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflect reserve releases, solid fee income performance, and adverse impact of low rates and weak loan demand. Branch openings in new regions, inorganic expansions and strong mortgage banking business are likely to continue supporting financials. While the Fed's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are expected to hurt interest income and margins, and coronavirus-induced economic downturn has hampered business activities, thereby hurting loan demand, gradual economic recovery amid vaccine breakthroughs will aid. Additionally, the company’s enhanced capital deployments reflect earnings strength and solid balance sheet.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $407.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

