InMode (INMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. InMode has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $64.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

