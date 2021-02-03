World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

