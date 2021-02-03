Teradata (TDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Teradata to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Teradata has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.23-0.25 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.23-0.25 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

