Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Shares of MKC opened at $89.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after acquiring an additional 970,443 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,953,000 after acquiring an additional 793,670 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,194,000 after acquiring an additional 594,773 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

