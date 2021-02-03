Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FERGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of FERGY opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

