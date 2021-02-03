Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Hold

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Shares of GOLF opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $7,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 70.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.