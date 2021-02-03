Silgan Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silgan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Silgan by 41.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

