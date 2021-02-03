Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Kaleyra stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $403.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

