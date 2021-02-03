Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “
Kaleyra stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $403.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.