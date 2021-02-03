Booking Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2021 earnings at $29.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $124.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

BKNG opened at $2,065.53 on Tuesday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,123.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,902.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

