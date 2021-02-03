Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 222,137 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 173,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

