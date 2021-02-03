Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.06.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

