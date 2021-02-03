Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $59.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.48.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $58.87 on Monday. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,939,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $3,265,614.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,981,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $31,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.