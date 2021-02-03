Wedbush Boosts fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $50.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

fuboTV stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. Research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

