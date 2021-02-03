Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $30.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $6,253,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 65.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 245,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 96,952 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 45,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.