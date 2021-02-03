Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raised to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after buying an additional 371,808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 105,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.