Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raised to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.
WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.
WTFC opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.
In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after buying an additional 371,808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 105,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.