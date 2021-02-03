Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.25. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s previous close.

DSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NYSE DSX opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $245.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

