Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.25. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s previous close.
DSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.
NYSE DSX opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $245.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.
