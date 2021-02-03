Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $204.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.29. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

