Exponent (EXPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. Exponent has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,606 shares of company stock worth $14,933,636. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.