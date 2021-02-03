Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of COLM opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 17,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,396,915.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $91,199,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,506. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.