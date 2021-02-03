Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

