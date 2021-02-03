Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Update

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 542,700 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 466,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AXAS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 313.53% and a negative return on equity of 61.90%. On average, analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.