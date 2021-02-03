Manulife Financial (MFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

