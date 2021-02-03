Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.00. 93,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 114,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.
Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
