Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) Stock Price Down 25.6%

Sense Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) shares were down 25.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 4,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17.

Sense Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNSGF)

Sense Technologies, Inc develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up.

