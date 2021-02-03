Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $88.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.