GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

GAN has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. GAN has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 46.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

