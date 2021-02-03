IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,093,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

