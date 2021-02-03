Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEXA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

Shares of NEXA opened at $10.09 on Monday. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

