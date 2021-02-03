Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anthem in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $402.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTM. Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $298.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

